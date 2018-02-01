HYDERABAD: For the first time, the Telangana police department has estimated their budgetary plans and proposed a `6,000- crore fund allocation in state budget. Senior police officials have reviewed the ongoing initiatives, projects and welfare schemes that are yet to take off, and prepared a comprehensive report on budget and expenditure of the department. Director-general of police M Mahendar Reddy, who called on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently, is understood to have submitted a report seeking `6,000 crore fund to the police department. If the government agrees to police department’s official’s proposals, the Telangana police will be the first in the country to have such a large fund.

“In view of the model police station at Punjagutta standing the second best police station in the country, the senior officials have planned to set up more model police stations in rural and urban areas by equipping them with modern technology,’’ a senior officer said.

State Police Housing Corporation officials held a meeting on Wednesday to review the status of the ongoing projects in districts. The corporation is constructing buildings for police stations following the formation of new districts in the state. “As many as 300 buildings for new police stations are to be built in districts and in cities. Each one will be on a par with the model police station in terms of infrastructure, amenities, technology, furniture and others. To complete all these projects, the senior officials have proposed a `6,000-crore fund in the state budget which will be presented soon,’’ police officials said.

The government had allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the police department in the previous budget and the allocation in the new budget is expected to go up by 20 per cent. But, in view of the projects taken up by the department, it has estimated that it will need `6,000 crore. The new proposals will have more funds for police welfare, education of police children, special funds for higher education and others. The senior officials are confidant that the government will approve the estimate and allocate the funds sought.