HYDERABAD: The word ‘postman’ brings to mind the picture of men and women in their khaki uniform donning a topi and a jhola full of letters and parcels slung over the shoulder. The image has remained imprinted on the minds of the people for past several decades. But a new uniform in different shade of khaki with red stripes on shoulder mark and a cap with India Post’s logo will be introduced soon. Khadi will be promoted as it is the fabric chosen for the new uniform.

Officials of the Telangana Postal Circle said that they received a set of instructions on the changes and those would be implemented soon. The new uniforms will be supplied by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission and an allowance of `5,000 per year too, it is learnt. While the postmen and postwomen go from door to door delivering post, the multi-tasking staff (MTS) work at offices. “Both categories of employees will wear the new uniform,” said an official. The last time the uniform was changed was in 2004 when the colour was changed to blue. “On employee unions’ demand the old Khaki uniform is being reintroduced,” the official said.