HYDERABAD: Performance of students studying in government and government-aided schools of Hyderabad is very poor compared to students from most backward districts of Karnataka, Kerala or Andhra Pradesh. This can be deduced from the recently released National Achievement Survey-2017 (NAS) District Report Card (DRC) by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The survey was conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) last year.

For the survey 2.2 million students from 1,10,000 schools across 700 districts across the country were assessed.

In Hyderabad, 663 students from government and 509 from government-aided schools were surveyed. The average performance of class 8 students in mathematics, for example, was just 33.48 per cent, whereas the performance of students in backward districts of Gadag and Kalburgi (Karnataka) was 56.2 and 48.6 per cent respectively, and it was 47.7 per cent in Wayanad (Kerala) and 58.7 per cent in Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh.)

Not just Hyderabad but performance of students across Telangana paint a sad picture of the state of affairs of school education. For example in Adilabad, a backward district, the average performance of class 8 students in maths, science, social studies and Languages was 28.6 per cent, 30.5 per cent, 28.7 per cent and 38.9 per cent respectively compared to another backward district Vizianagaram in AP, which is 46.9 per cent, 47.9 per cent, 54.6 per cent and 46.5 per cent respectively.

Survey tools included test booklets with 45 questions on maths and language for students of classes III and V and 60 questions on maths, language, science and social sciences for pupil of Class VIII. Also, questionnaires related to students, teachers and schools were part of the survey. “The questions reflected learning outcome set by the NCERT and recently incorporated in the RTE Act,” according to HRD Ministry Twenty types of questions were asked to test various mathematical skills involving large numbers by applying appropriate operations, finding surface area and volume of a cuboidal and cylindrical object and problems on daily life situations.