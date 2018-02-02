HYDERABAD: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget has failed to excite Telangana government and industry alike. The State will get `19,207 crore under Central tax devolution at 2.437 per cent share in the Union taxes. But the government is not happy with the meagre allocation. “The TS is contributing much money to the Centre,” said TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. “The Centre should increase tax devolution to the best performing state. If the Centre invests in Telangana, the State will contribute much more wealth to the nation.”

In what has been a called a disappointing budget for Telangana, only IIT Hyderabad and Tribal University, Warangal, have been allocated `75 crore and `10 crore respectively. The IIT has received the funds for an Externally Aided Project (EAP). The IIT at Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, has received `50 crore.

TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha opposed the move to deposit the NREGS wages directly into the bank accounts of labourers from Delhi. “All the States should take it seriously. The Centre’s supremacy over States is not correct,” she said. TPCC found this as ripe opportunity to attack TRS’ lack of hold over the Centre in demanding what is due for Telangana.

“No funds were allocated to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s dream project Kothapalli -Manoharabad railway line and Peddapalli - Nizamabad electric line project,” said TPCC chief Ponnam Prabhakar who attacked the TRS MP’s for the failure. “BJP is busy luring people of Karnataka, Maharastra and Rajastan where elections are due,” he added.

“The only request Telangana had for Centre was to fully fund the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Even that has not been met,” said the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI). “The Kaleshwaram region has been neglected for long and the State government’s initiative to develop it should have been commended and appreciated,” said the Chamber’s president Gowra Srinivas. “The government has not kept its promise on corporate tax cut. Only companies with annual turnover less than `250 crore have been given relief. This will, however, help the MSME sector as they will have more cash to invest in expansion and modernisation,” he added.

Apart from the corporate tax cut, Chairman & Managing Director of Meera & Ceiko Pumps Mahesh Desai felt the government had recognised MSMEs as an engine of growth by proposing measures like increasing lending under MUDRA scheme to `3 lakh crore and government paying EPF of new employees in MSME sector. However, MK Patodia, Chairman & Managing Director of GTN Industries said no support has been provided for the textile sector.