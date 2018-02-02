HYDERABAD: In a series of recent gory murders in the city, residents of Chilkanagar in Uppal woke up on Thursday morning to a never-before shock. The severed head of a 3-month-old baby boy was found abandoned on the terrace of their building, with blood still oozing from it. Police are learnt to have obtained clues suggesting that the killing was a human sacrifice in connection with the lunar eclipse that occurred on the previous night.

P Bala Lakshmi, one of the occupants of the house of cab driver K Rajasekhar, went upstairs to dry clothes at around 11 am. As she walked to the north-west corner of the terrace to pick up a shirt that fell on the floor, she was horrified to see a boy’s dismembered head. A traumatised Lakshmi ran down the stairs to inform her son-in-law Rajasekhar, who was also dumbfounded by the gory sight. He immediately called another neighbour and then alerted the Uppal police. Apart from Rajasekhar’s family, two other tenant families have been living in the house.

A police team, along with a dog squad and a Clues team, inspected the crime scene and collected clues, including the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood, for analysis.“I went upstairs to dry clothes. Neither my neighbours nor I had ventured to go upstairs since Wednesday evening on account of the Lunar eclipse. When I went this morning I saw the severed head of a baby and informed my son-in-law,” recollected Bala Lakshmi. “The dog squad walked into the house of Rajasekhar’s neighbour Narahari who runs an electronics shop which is attached to his house. They stopped at his pooja room and then walked back to the terrace multiple times,” said Uppal inspector P Venkateshwarlu.

Residents of the colony suspected Narahari, alleging that he was habituated to performing weird prayers in his home. “Two persons, Narahari (57) and his mentally-unstable son Ranjith (25), have been taken to the police station for questioning. Though there are no clues that warrant the arrest of the father-son duo, Narahari’s answers are causing suspicion,” said a senior police officer of the Rachakonda commissionerate.

“The CCTV footage recovered from the neighbouring house showed thick smoke coming from Narahari’s house on Wednesday night, but he claimed that he returned home at 11 pm and had a bath before going to bed,” said sources. The police searched for the baby’s torso in the vicinity and also at a nearby burial ground but did not find it. The severed head was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination and a case of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence was registered, said inspector Venkateshwarlu.

Decomposed body of another woman found

Hyderabad: The decomposed body of a woman was found in Pet Basheerabad in Cyberabad police commissionerate on Thursday. During autopsy at the Gandhi Hospital it was found that the death was natural. Pet Basheerabad inspector S Ravi Chandra said that according to the PME report, the death of the woman was natural and no external injuries or signs of burn were found on the body. A team is on the job to establish her identity. Two days earlier, a completely decomposed body of another woman had been found in the Jeedimetla area. However, police could not find any clues to establish the identities of the deceased persons.