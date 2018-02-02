HYDERABAD: Three days after recovering the chopped up body of a pregnant woman, abandoned in gunny bags near Kondapur in the IT Corridor area of Gachibowli, the Cyberabad police has established that the woman had food and a glass of juice at a hotel which located in the close vicinity of the crime scene.

The development comes a day after the police announced `1 lakh reward for providing clues about the identification of the pregnant woman. Sources close to Cyberabad police said that a manager and an employee of a hotel located near a shopping mall in Kondapur approached the cops and shared the details of the woman they claimed to have seen. Madhapur DCP Viswa Prasad said “We are close to establishing the victim’s identity. The car that was spotted stopping at the Botanical Garden, seemed to be a taxi, however, the number plate was not visible clearly due to poor lighting. ”