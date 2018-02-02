HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old man, who reportedly sexually assaulted his female friend inside a movie theatre in Secunderabad, was arrested by the police.

The accused, Kandakatla Bikshapathi is a JCB driver. According to police, a 19-year-old intermediate student along with her parents lodged a complaint stating that the victim got in touch with the accused through Facebook about two months ago.

The incident took place on January 29. “They went to Prashanth theatre to watch ‘Padmaavat’ movie. While the girl was watching the movie, the accused assaulted her. The girl went home and informed about it to her parents, police said.