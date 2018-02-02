HYDERABAD: A class IX girl, who was allegedly made to stand outside the class for not paying Rs 2,000 towards fees, committed suicide at her house in Malkajgiri here on Thursday. K Sai Deepthi, a student of Jyothi High School in Malkajgiri, went to school on Thursday to write the examination. As she did not pay the fees, the girl was allegedly made to stand outside the classroom and was not allowed to write the examination.

Depressed over this, the girl hanged herself from the ceiling at her house. Her parents were away at work when the incident happened. On returning home, her parents found Deepthi hanging from the ceiling and alerted the police, who recovered a note purportedly written by her. Police registered a case against the school management. The body was shifted to Gandhi hospital for postmortem, police said.