HYDERABAD: While the agriculture sops proposed by government were welcomed, industry representatives were sceptical as to how well they are likely to be implemented. Speaking about proposal to increase Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops for this Rabi season by 1.5 times, Advisor to Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals P Gopalkrishna said fixing MSP alone would not work. Even the currently fixed MSP is not given to farmers for their produce, he said. He also said that while doubling farmers’ income was stressed, measures to decrease cost of production have not been discussed.

Meanwhile, though the economic survey talked about ‘feminisation of agriculture’, the Union Budget has failed to address a number of issues of women farmers, point out rights activists. “At least 30 per cent of the budget for women beneficiaries was promised to be earmarked, but it has not been specified. Also, only a handful of the schemes available are for women,” said Soma Parthasarathy of the Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch.