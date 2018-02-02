HYDERABAD: IN the previous Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had been sanctioned for Telangana. However, after this Budget, there is no word yet on funds being allocated for the project. Officials in the State Health Department say it would take a few days to confirm if any allocation has been made.

Ever since the announcement was made back in February 2017, Health Minister Dr C Laxma Reddy and top officials have been actively pursuing the same to obtain funds. The files also made rounds between Union Health and Finance Ministries. Earlier in January this year, Laxma Reddy had raised the issue with Union Health Minister JP Nadda when they met in Delhi.

Nadda is understood to have promised to include the same in the Budget. “At this point, we cannot say whether funds are allotted or not,” said an official from the Telangana Health department. Officials added that around 200-acres had been identified for the hospital.