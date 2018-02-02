HYDERABAD: When you listen to Harini Rao talk about music, you sense the amount of dedication and love she has for the art form. No wonder she has no regrets about quitting her corporate job and starting a career in music. “When I started working, I had no time for music and I missed it a lot. The moment I decided to shift, I dedicated double the time to balance out the time I had already lost,” she says.

After she quit her job, Harini opened her own academy of music, Raageshree Foundation in 2012, while she simultaneously began performing at various venues across the country and continued to train under her guru Swati Phadke. In the span of six years, this Hindustani classical singer has certainly carved a niche for herself in the city’s musical circuit.

Pic: shashi Rao

As a part of her curriculum in the music academy, Harini plans an annual concert where her students, including beginners, perform popular renditions. This time around, the concert, Devi - The Feminine Within, aims to pay a tribute to goddesses and womanhood. She confesses that most of the songs in Hindustani Classical seldom talk about women or the concept of femininity and rather focus on men and Shringar.

“In this genre of classical music, there are not many strict rules that stop us from tweaking the lyrics, till the time we stay within the bounds of the raaga,” Harini shares, adding that she has written lyrics for a few popular songs including Ilayaraja’s Ardhanari Stotram.

In the third season of her annual program, more than 20 students will be performing various Carnatic and Hindustani renditions dedicated to Goddesses Lakshmi and Durga. A few of her students will also present Dhrupads (a genre in Hindustani Classical), inspired by leading Dagarvani dhrupad singers Gundecha Brothers. “I’m looking forward to Kathakali Sangeetham, a popular art form in Kerala.

When one of my students presented an episode of Lord Hanuman visiting Sita in Lanka, I was mesmerised and decided to have him perform,” she says. Apart from managing her academy, Harini is currently training under Sandhya Kathawate for a specialisation in thumri.Entry free. On February 4, 6 pm onwards. At Phoenix Arena.