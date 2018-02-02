HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad on Thursday issued orders rusticating a PhD scholar for a period of one year with “immediate effect’ for posting a message on social media abusing and questioning the credentials of a faculty member. Kaluram Palsania, a doctoral student in the Department of History, and a prominent ABVP leader, had deposed before the Proctorial Board of the University after the faculty member concerned Prof K Laxminarayana of the Department of Economics had raised a complaint with the varsity.

The seven-member Proctorial Board had also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the student.

In a statement issued by the varsity, stated that it holds the academic autonomy and integrity of its teachers in high regard. “The University of Hyderabad would like to reiterate that we have zero tolerance for physical or verbal abuse of any member of the University community in the course of discharging their duties,” it read.