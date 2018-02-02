HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad SHE teams arrested a washing machine mechanic for allegedly raping a housewife by threatening to share her naked photos with her family members, which he had taken after making her unconscious at her house by spraying unknown liquid. The incident occurred at Pragati Nagar in KPHB Colony about five months ago. The victim, who could not bear the threats from the accused, approached the SHE teams on January 16.

The victim complained that about five months ago she had called and IFB washing machine repairer from Nizampet, who attended the work partially and told them that he would come after few days. After four days, the same mechanic went to her home to repair the washing machine. While the woman was cooking in the kitchen the mechanic suddenly sprayed some unidentified liquid on her and made her unconscious.

“After she gained conscious, the mechanic showed her naked photos and videos that he captured when she was unconscious. He threatened to show the same to her husband and in-laws and forcibly had sex with her. Since then he had been blackmailing her and also extorted `35,000,” said police. When the woman informed the same to her husband, the accused shared the victim’s naked pictures with her neighbours and others through WhatsApp, said the police. The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Man found in woman’s bathroom

In another incident at Vanampally village, a woman who went for bathing at her house, found a man lurking inside the bathroom wrapped in her sari. Shocked victim screamed for help, and the man ran away. Three days later, the same man along with another person was found peeping into the bathroom hiding behind a wall.Harassed by them, the victim messaged SHE Teams, based on which the accused had been arrested.