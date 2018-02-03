HYDERABAD: Hyderabad witnesses cold weather after the minimum temperature dropped to 12.8 degrees Celsius.

The temperature has significantly dropped in the past two days. The state recorded very low temperature on February 1 – the coldest in six years.

Experts attributed it to cold winds from easterly and north-easterly regions over Telangana.

However, IMD said that the minimum temperature would increase in the coming days, giving a respite to people.

State Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) spokesperson Naga Ratnam told ANI, “The temperatures are likely to increase in the coming two or three days as the eastern winds are blowing towards the south. The temperature in Adilabad will rise up to two to three degrees, which will be noted as seven degree Celsius to eight degree Celsius, and Khammam and Medak will be noted as 11 degree Celsius – 13 degree Celsius.”

“Coming to coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, the temperature will rise by two to three degrees Celsius. Coming to Hyderabad, the temperature is increasing and it will be noted as 13 degree Celsius to 15 degree Celsius in the coming two to three days,” he added.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the mean temperature during February is 18.3 degree Celsius for minimum temperature and 32.4 degree Celsius for maximum temperature.

Earlier last month, Chennai had seen the coldest night of the season on January 6, when the temperature dropped to 19 degrees Celsius. The temperature was a degree lower in Meenambakkam at 18.2 C.