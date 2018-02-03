HYDERABAD: The state government is in the process of bringing a tougher legislation against erring builders and land owners found creating excess space than permitted in sanctioned building plan and such excess space will be taken over by government and will be treated as government property, Minister Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao said. Addressing the 66th National Town and Country Planners Congress here on Friday, the Minister said the State Government will be introducing new building reforms with stringent norms to make builders follow the norms strictly and not deviate from the sanctioned building plan.

KTR said that over 40 per cent of the state’s population is living in urban local bodies and the percentage is going to increase to 50 per cent in the coming years. “We have haphazard developments in Nizampet, Manikonda, Puppulguda and few other gram panchayats on city outskirts where there is no proper water and sewerage networks, improper road connectivity and lack of parking facilities etc. More swanky buildings are coming up on city outskirts without proper facilities”, he said.

The Minister said that town planning was the most hated department among people because of harassment and corruption by certain town planners and he wanted them to improve their image. He also said that time limit for online building approvals has been brought down from 30 to 21 days which is a record in the country. If not approved in 21 days, the plan is deemed to have been approved and also fine of `1,000 per day will be slapped on the erring staff. Rao appealed to experts and town planners to make recommendations.