HYDERABAD: Works are being taken up at Neknampur Lake on city outskirts to develop the country’s biggest floating island. On the occasion of World Wetland Day on Friday, Dhruvansh organisation inaugurated the ‘Jalashaya’ program. It is a collection of about 3,500 plants floating on 10 different platforms, covering an area of 2,500 sq.ft.

]This island platform has been designed using styrofoam, bamboo, gunny bags, coir etc. Apart from de-polluting water, the plants are also known mosquito repellents. Madhulika Choudhary of Dhruvansh NGO said that once these islands are allowed to float in the lake, the plants will grow and their roots will reach into lake water, absorbing pollutants like phosphates and nitrates.