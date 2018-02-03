HYDERABAD: Even after three days of finding the chopped up body of a pregnant woman in gunny bags in Kondapur, Cyberabad police have failed to establish the identity of the victim. In a similar incident that happened at Uppal where the decapitated body of a baby was recovered from the terrace of a house on Thursday, the Rachakonda police have also failed to make any headway. The clues team of Hyderabad city police that collected the material evidences and the samples of the severed head, noticed that the head could be that of a baby born premature.

An officer from the clues team said: “The head that was recovered at Chilakanagar in Uppal, seemed to be that of a baby born dead. The head looked like that of a new born baby, but it is mostly of the fetus. There are chances that the baby could have died in the womb and was beheaded after taking out.” Another telling point was that no blood stains were found in the vicinity. “It looked like that the head was positioned but not thrown, as blood was not seen anywhere.

Any person related to medical field should be involved in it,” the officer said. Meanwhile, the questioning of a neighbour and his son did not help the police to crack the case. Malkajgiri DCP Ch R Umamaheswara Sarma said, “The neighbour, Narahari, seems to have no links with the incident. He has some family problems due to which he performed pujas. We are waiting for solid clues to crack the mystery soon.”

In Kondapur case too, the police are planning to release pamphlets on Saturday, requesting the public to provide information regarding any pregnant woman they might have come across in the recent days.

Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said, “So far, it has been found that the woman was seen at a hotel and the staff of the hotel shared inputs. We are waiting for some more clues and will release pamphlets with the woman’s description on Saturday.