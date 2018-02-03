HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Schools Parents Association will observe a Parents Solidarity Day on Saturday at People’s Plaza, Necklace road. The protest is part of a country-wide movement that will be conducted simultaneously across 19 other cities across India to put across the message to both the Centre and the different state governments that the problem of fee loot is not limited to a particular city.

“Parents, along with some NGOs, will hold silent marches and form human chains under the banner of Mission Education Federation and demand the enactment of Central Act for Fee Regulation and Quality Education. Hyderabad Schools Parents’Association stand in solidarity with this event and is organising the Parents Solidarity Day,” said N Subhramanyam, president, HSPA.

In a meeting which was held on 28 December 2017, in Delhi, several parents associations and NGOs from across the country collaborated and formed Mission Education Federation in a bid to show unity of parents. “In addition to the protest march, we will also send a representation to the minister for HRD,” said Seema Agarwal, a member.

Besides the demand for a single and strong central fee and education quality regulation Act, the parents bodies have also demanded implementation of a rationalised RTE Act applicable to all schools including minority, from nursery to 12. On Thursday a class IX student committed suicide after she was not allowed to write exam due to pending examination fee. In this light, HSPA has once again reiterated that fee should be fixed with school management in consultation with PTAs at least six months prior to next academic and should be applicable for three academic years.