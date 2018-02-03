HYDERABAD: It is not the first incident that children have been punished and humiliated for no fault of theirs. Children go through something called dysfunctional thought process, says child psychologist Radhika Acharya. In case of Deepthi, she has been insulted and humiliated for not being able to pay fees even in the past.

“This must have led her to feel that this is it. The school will stop her from taking tests and her parents will never be able to pay the fees. This is a warp they get stuck in and then decide to end it,” said the psychologist. All this, when the matter is not concerned to the child at all. The school management and parents should work out a way and not involve children in this.

“This will definitely also affect other children. They cannot deprive child of their education rights and schools are prioritising money and not children,” she added. Suicide helpline numbers : 040 - 6620 2000/2001 - is a free helpline by Roshni Counselling Centre which offers counselling between 11 am and 9 pm.