HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad metro staff who were terminated from their station assistant jobs have been reinstated effective from Saturday. As many as 100 youths working as station assistants were terminated from service on Thursday evening without notice. “We had a meeting with TRIG managing director who assured us that we can get back on duty from Sunday and that our jobs are secure at least for the next three months,” said Kiran SA, one of the station assistant who was terminated from service.

“We have been promised that we will be given the positions of ticket sellers at the counters once the new metro lines open,” he added. The Hyderabad metro employs 300 station assistants to manage the crowd. “We took a video of the interaction with TRIG as we do not trust them. If they don’t keep their word we will use it to press charges,” said Hareesh Kumar, an employee.