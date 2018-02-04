Cricket-betting racket busted in Hyderabad, two held
By ANI | Published: 04th February 2018 03:18 AM |
Last Updated: 04th February 2018 03:18 AM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police on Saturday busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two people in connection with the same.
The two alleged racketeers have been identified as Rajesh Singh and Lal Chand Agarwal. Rs.2 lakh, one television, one laptop and seven cell phones have also been recovered from their possession.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated.