HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) issued orders suspending HMDA Director (Planning), Katta Purshotham Reddy, with effect from February 2 and would continue to be under suspension until further orders.The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on the residence of Purshotham Redy and found illegal assets of worth `25 crore. In 2009 too, he was arrested in similar case of amassing illegal assets by indulging corrupt practices. The accused officer is still absconding.The ACB took up investigation and it was revealed that Purushotham Redy during the period from 2010 till 2018 has acquired assets worth `4,89,84,000 and disproportionate assets worth `4,61,40,581.