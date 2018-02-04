HYDERABAD: Four days after a young aspiring police officer was found brutally murdered at her sister’s home in Hayathnagar, police have found out that she was pregnant and it was the suspicion over her pregnancy that led to her murder at the hands of her fiance. The accused A Motilal (25), who was engaged to the deceased for nine months, wanted to distance himself from her and subsequently planned to eliminate her, said police on Saturday.

N Anusha, an engineering graduate was called to the city by her fiance on the pretext of a job interview. The man later smashed her head with a boulder when she was alone at her sister’s home on the outskirts of the city. During the probe, the police found that Anusha and Motilal were distant relatives and both knew each other since 2012. Later, Anusha got pregnant. Over this, Motilal suspected her character and accused her of having relationships with other men.

As the issue turned worse, Motilal shared his suspicion with his family members. Meanwhile, Anusha started pressuring Motilal for marriage, but he was not willing to get married and decided to eliminate her, the probe revealed. LB Nagar DCP M Venkateshwar Rao on Saturday said that Mothilal called Anusha to Hyderabad on the pretext of helping her attend some job interviews. After coming to the city, she stayed at her sister’s house located on the outskirts of the city, he said. “On January 30, the duo had a heated argument. After she slept off, he smashed her head ,” he said.