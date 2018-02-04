HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Saturday released a sketch of the eight-month-pregnant woman, whose dismembered body was found stuffed in gunny bags at Kondapur near the Botanical Garden on Tuesday morning, and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for giving information about the woman. Identity of the woman could not be known immediately as the body was found in a decomposed state and the police depended on some eyewitnesses to develop the portrait.

As part of investigation, the police came to know from four eyewitnesses that the woman was seen near a hospital located close to the botanical garden and that she was in an advanced state of pregnancy. Based on the physical description from these eyewitnesses portrait of the woman was developed by the police.

Blood-stained gunny bags in which the woman’s body parts were stuffed were first noticed by morning walkers and sanitation workers of GHMC at Sriram Nagar near the botanical garden in Kondapur after which they alerted the Gachibowli police.