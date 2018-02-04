HYDERABAD: Urban planners suggest the need for focusing on surrounding district towns of Hyderabad located within 130 km like Zaheerabad, Medak,Nizamabad, Siddipet, Warangal, Suryapet to have ‘’Counter Magnet’’ to Hyderabad and promote an umbrella of urban development away from Hyderabad.Urban planners have advocated for developing a ‘Counter-Magnet’ (simply having a new urban settlement of the size and stature of mega city so as to ‘counter the growth’) to Hyderabad so that the scale of development can be countered only by such a large outfit.

Former HMDA Director (Planning), Vishwanath Sista during the National Town and Country Planners Congress being held in the city told Express that Kamareddy can become a counter magnet to Hyderabad.

He said for Hyderabad, developing a counter magnet would have a ‘spread effect’ on the hinterland and the area which is feasible North of Kamareddy (in between Kamareddy and Dichpally. This will have a salutary effect on Hyderabad region on one hand, while opening up vast opportunities in Northern Telangana.

As west and south of Hyderabad Metro Region are ruled out, since the spread effect or influence zone of such a counter magnet would be limited to few districts of Telangana and development would leapfrog into the two neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.The west, east and southern part of Hyderabad Metro Region would have a different potentiality of probable linear type development in view of the substantial length of the two major National Highways (viz. NH-44 to Bangalore and NH-65 (Bombay-Vijayawada NH passing through the 1/3rd or 11 of district and this need to be properly planned and exploited.

The Eastern part of Hyderabad Metro region is ruled out in view of the second largest urban agglomeration, viz., Warangal. He adds that Northern part would therefore be a logical choice. This area would serve as influence zone for about 13 districts of Telangana. They include Kamareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Siddipet, Rajanna Sirscilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Sangareddy.

Why Kamareddy is suitable

Having Kamareddy as Counter Magnet to Hyderabad is that it is approx 120 km from Hyderabad, Secunderabad-Manmad BG Railway line passes through this area, NH-44 to Nagpur), River Godavari (Pochampad Dam is located about 92 km away) can be tapped for water supply, potential of tapping large scale vacant government lands, large stretches of reserve forests located in the area. Can have manufacturing industries and other non-IT based basic industries because of rich natural resources available in the Northern districts of state- this would give rise to a numerous ancillary and service industries and a big employer.Framework should be exact replica of Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region under the Gujarat Act). Planning for a population of 35 million by next 50 years with an employment base of 15 lakh jobs (10 lakh in industrial Sector and 5 lakh in service sector and support services), Vishwanath said.