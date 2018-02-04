HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information in the case of the unidentified pregnant woman, whose chopped body parts were found stuffed in two gunny bags, near the Botanical Garden area at Kondapur in Hyderabad.

The incident has sent shock waves across the city.

The case came to light after local residents found the blood-stained bags by the roadside on Tuesday morning and apprised police of it.

As the body was decomposed, her identity could not be established, said police.

During the investigation, four eyewitnesses stated that the victim was in a stage of advanced pregnancy and was last seen on January 28 in a hotel near the Botanical Garden, Gachibowli police station limits.

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation was underway.