HYDERABAD: Two persons were injured when the weapon of a security personnel allegedly misfired at Axis Bank’s Begumpet branch here on Saturday morning. The injured have been identified as Maheshwar Rao and Srinivasulu and were rushed to a hospital.According to police, the incident occurred when Suresh Kumar, an ex-service man, currently working with Grace Securities, is posted as security officer at Axis Bank, was checking his gun.

Suresh Kumar was talking to the bank manager Ramakrishna when cash transfers from the bank were underway. The incident occurred when Kumar was checking his 12 guage double barrel shotgun at around 8.40 a.m. Though the banking operations start from 6 am, not many customers were present at the time of the incident.

The single round fire rubbed the cheek of Maheshwar Rao and pierced through Srinivasulu’s hand. The condition of the injured is said to be stable. Kumar holds a weapon license and police have questioned him in connection with the mishap. The police registered a case against Suresh under Section 333 of the IPC.