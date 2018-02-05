HYDERABAD: Gaurang’s ‘Neel,’ a line up of 44 woven indigo themed handwoven masterpieces that include women’s and men’s wear at LFW –Spring Summer 18, on day three showed unique twists to bandhani and brings back ‘hath-katti’ technique after five decades.There are three gorgeous innovations fashionista’s loved from Gaurang’s ‘Neel’ collections at LFW day three after it opened with a beautiful jugalbandi of Kathak dance by Barkha Patel and Bollywood song by Hamsika Iyer. It was a visual treat one after another of diverse shades Indigo dye (natural dye) that has been a cultural symbol in Indian textile art centuries ago. Then there was an ancient technique like the hath-katti (meaning cut and sewn by hand) revived in Chikankari after more than 5 decades, besides a unique twist to bandhani.

“With about 50 species of Indigo cultivation, the variety in the shades of indigo that the Indian soil can make is unparallel in the world,” Gaurang says citing the inspiration behind his NEEL - a range of weaves and techniques that use indigo which consists of 44 looks 6 men, 38 women that encompass kota cottons, light Maheshwari silks and fine count khadi (300 to 500 thread count) from Bengal. Indigo has a unique chemistry that renders it compatible with every natural fibre, Gaurang adds “Combined with other natural dyes, indigo makes an astonishing range and intensity of colours which no synthetic dye can match.”

It took many months for Gaurang and his team to make blue colour out of green leaves that needed precision of temperature, timing and skill in creating specific hues using natural pigments. Gaurang worked on the collection ‘Neel’ since the past one and half. Procuring hand spun yarns from various clusters in India, all the indigo dying has been done in the interiors of Gujarat where the various shades of Indigo have been achieved using a tedious process of more than 30 days to get one shade of indigo. An array of indigo shades has been achieved and has travelled to various textile clusters to incorporate in niche weaves and textile art.

Taking a step further in the weaving technique of Jamdani Gaurang has incorporated these textures and shades of indigo in weaves of kota, benaras, patan patola, khadi, Dhaka. Gaurang has developed niche indigo textiles in block prints like ajrakh, dabu, bagh ; tie and dye like bandhani, shibori, leheria, batik, embroideries like chikankari, kashidakari, aari, rabari, parsi gara, kantha.

Ancient technique like the hath-katti (meaning cut and sewn by hand) has been revived in Chikankari after more than 5 decades. The hexagonal design is each cut individually and then patched together using the jaali stitch of chikankari. Traditional Blocks that are as old as 90 years have been dusted and indigo printed in the interior of Rajasthan and Kutch.

Another interesting feature of Gaurang’s Neel is the reverse dying technique in bandhani having unique modern twists. Gaurang has dug these mundane, over-exploited techniques to revive the traditional techniques and given it his master-spin. Binding the various textile arts of India in rarest dye, the collection comprises of anarkalis, lehengas, kurtas, ijar pants, ghararas and sarees which are apt for summer destination weddings.