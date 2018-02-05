HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based designer couple Raamz & Chandrika Raamz are set to showcase their ‘Boho Men Summer Resort 2018’collection in the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week being held in Mumbai from January 29 to February 4. Bollywood actor and a renowned model Karan Singh Grover, will walk the ramp wearing the designs created by Hyderabad’s first and only men designer couple. Raamz are the only South Indian Mens wear Designers at Lakme for the second time.

Commenting on participating in the Lakme Fashion Week, the designers couple Raamz & Chandrika Raamz said, “This is the third consecutive year we have been invited by the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week to showcase our collection. This is a rare honour for us, and we are happy to bring south Indian flavour to the maximum city.” “Boho Men” was inspired by bohemian mixture with ‘Raamz’ signature touch of geometric designs.

The design elements, which were used, are geometric dear heads and symbols fused with floral patterns. Colours are sober tones of beautiful summer flowers, which were seamlessly blended in their silhouettes, with a fusion of formals and casuals made for a polite hippie. Between triangles, arrows, dear heads and flowers, they developed fascinating prints and embroideries for the collection.

Celebrities who were seen in Raamz collection in the past: Bollywood: Irrfan Khan , Ayushman Khurrana, Mr. World Rohit Khandelwal, Tollywood celebs: Akkineni Nagarjuna , Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Akkineni Akhil, Navdeep, Vijay Devarkonda, Sai Dharam Tej, Harshvardhan Rane etc.