HYDERABAD: A man strangled his wife and two children to death here on Monday after the couple had a quarrel, police said.

The incident occurred at Jillelaguda on the outskirts of Meerpet.

According to the police, Harinder Goud, a lab technician who was jobless for a year, thrashed his wife Jyothi, 35, and strangled her to death. He later strangled his son Abhijeet, six, and daughter Sahasra, four, who were asleep in another room.

Goud committed the murders at his home in Sumitra Enclave. A police official denied reports that he surrendered at Meerpet police station. Police has registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the accused.

The bodies were shifted to government-run Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Jyothi's relatives said Goud earlier used to work at a dental lab in the city but was jobless for a year, leading to frequent quarrels with his wife.



