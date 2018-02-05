HYDERABAD: The 40 model markets built recently by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will have ‘Mana Kooragayalu’ vegetable stalls. The stalls will be allotted on rent-free basis in order to sell vegetables at affordable prices to consumers.

Minister for irrigation, marketing and legislative affairs T Harish Rao has requested the GHMC to reserve one shop at one model market for the purpose. The standing committee of GHMC approved the proposal and recommended the same to the government two days ago. The vegetable stalls will be leased to the director of marketing. Each market costs around `20.33 crore.