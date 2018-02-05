HYDERABAD: “Blessings” of the top bosses are allegedly being showered on some GHMC officials who came on deputation and continue to hold plum posts in the Corporation. This, despite an order issued by their parent department to return. A case in point in an officer who continues in his position violating a High Court order directing him to return to his parent department. As a consequence, B Neelaveni, statistical officer working with Kamareddy district medical and health officer, who has now been posted as the GHMC statistical officer, is in quandary over taking up the new role.

T Raj Kumar, the officer in question, has been working as statistical officer at GHMC’s head office since July 2014. His parent department, health, medical and family welfare issued orders on November 27, 2017 reliving him from his present post as he had completed three years of service on deputation. Aggrieved by the relieving orders, Raj Kumar moved the High Court. The court dismissed his petition stating that he had completed the deputation period. Based on the court order, the health department appointed Neelaveni as the GHMC statistical officer in his place. Raj Kumar was told to report to the department for further orders. Neelavani reported for duty on December 2 last year.

Raj Kumar is learnt to have met the GHMC Commissioner, and Neelaveni, who had come to join work was not accepted. A letter was issued on December 22 by the GHMC administration department saying that Neelaveni’s deputation order had been issued by the health department on November 25, 2016 — one year before her joining date — but not by the municipal administration department. On that ground, it directed her to report back to the health department.

Aggrieved, Neelaveni approached MAUD. The department issued a memo requesting the GHMC commissioner to examine her request and take action in the matter. Now, eyebrows are being raised over GHMC’s strange reason given to Neelaveni as it had taken Raj Kumar on deputation three years ago on the basis of an order issued by the same health department. “On July 16, 2014, the director of PH&FW issued orders deputing Raj Kumar to work in the GHMC on foreign service terms and conditions initially for a period of one year. If Neelaveni’s appointment is procedurally wrong, then Raj Kumar’s posting itself was not right,” an official commented. “My deputation is up to July 20, 2019. Moreover, GHMC has not relieved me so far,”Raj Kumar.