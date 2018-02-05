HYDERABAD: It has just been one month since start of the new year and second death of a spotted deer has been reported from the University of Hyderabad in a span of less than two weeks. On Sunday morning carcass of a spotted deer with its guts piled out of the body was found near the Tagore International Hostel in the university, with wounds indicative of attack by a stray dog. It may be mentioned that spotted deer is not just a species protected under Wildlife Protection Act but is also the state animal of Telangana.

Last year there were more than three dozen reports of spotted deer carcass or antlers being found in the university campus apart from cases of wild boar carcasses being found. Although the university said that it has plans of developing green corridors on campus nothing has been done till now, whereas whenever forest department are contacted they blame the university for not taking any action.