HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration department is actively considering a proposal to upgrade 167 villages under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits as separate urban local bodies or merge them with nearby ones. The Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with the peoples’ representatives and officials concerned over the issue.

The minister is understood to have said that the villages would be upgraded or merged depending on their geographical conditions. The Minister directed the officials to coordinate with the local MLAs and submit the proposals to this effect. Villages with 15,000 or more population are likely to be upgraded as separate municipality.

Rama Rao assured that even after the upgradation, property tax would not be increased for the first two years. Besides, the State government would provide funds for the new civic bodies and help faster development of the areas. The Minister also discussed about the old proposal of upgrading various localities such around the city such as Ameenpur, Bollaram, Kompalli and Puppalaguda.