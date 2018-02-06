HYDERABAD: The suspended HMDA planning director Katta Purushotham Reddy — who is absconding after a disproportionate assets case was slapped against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau — is allegedly being sheltered by a public representative to avoid arrest. Sources told Express that Reddy, who is accused of amassing over `25 crore worth assets, approached several bigwigs in political circles seeking their help in stalling the investigation. Sources alleged that the accused officer was under the protection of an MLA.

“We have been closely watching the movements of Reddy and his associates,” said a senior officer. ACB’s deputy superintendent, meanwhile, issued a warning: “We will take stern action against anyone found harbouring an accused, under Section 212 of IPC.” Purushotham Reddy is wanted accused in illegal assets case, the DSP said. “He is still absconding along with his family members.

A search warrant under section 93 CrPC has been issued by the ACB court to search his residential premises located Sagar Society of Banjara Hills.”The investigation officer visited the premises and found the house locked. Neighbours said they haven’t seen the accused officer’s family members for the last several weeks. The ACB also requested the public to pass on any information they might have of the accused officer to 9440446109. Earlier, the ACB conducted searches at five locations including office and residences located in Kukatpally, Habsiguda, Manchirevula and Bowenpally.

It is also reported that the agency questioned Purushotham Reddy’s alleged benamies Yadava Reddy, Kodal Rao and family members Radhacharan Reddy, Nirup Reddy, driver Raju and daughter Viditha Reddy. In 2009, the ACB registered cases on Puruthotham Reddy for procuring illegal assets and arrested him.