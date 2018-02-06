HYDERABAD: A 58-year-old auto driver, Manthri Shankar, who was allegedly involved in 280 house burglary cases, was arrested by the Task Force sleuths and the Saidabad police here on Monday. Police seized 350 gm of gold ornaments worth `3.20 lakh from him. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao said that Shankar was involved in more than 250 house burglaries at different places in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and other places. He started in committing offences at the age of 20. He was first arrested in December 1979.

He spends the stolen money for leading a lavish lifestyle with his girl friends. He is a father of six children, and has two wives. One of his wife also accompanies him in committing offences. He used to commit offences in Bowenpally, Begumpet, Marredpally, Karkhana and Osmania University areas as he is very familiar with the topography of the area. Shankar and the seized material were handed over to Saidabad police for further investigation.