HYDERABAD: A BITS Pilani-Hyderabad student allegedly ended his life by hanging from the ceiling of his college hostel room on the campus in Jawaharnagar police limits on Sunday. Raghav Shantharam (21) of Chennai was in the third year of electronics and electrical engineering at BITS-Pilani here.On Sunday he, along with friends, watched the India vs South Africa cricket match till afternoon. After the match was over, he went inside his hostel room and bolted himself in.

At around 1.45 pm, one of his friends went to Raghav’s room with a plan to go for lunch and knocked on the door but did not get response for a long time. The student then alerted the warden and broke the door open to see Raghav hanging from the ceiling. On being informed, Jawaharnagar police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy. Jawaharnagar police inspector VV Chalapathi said preliminary probe revealed that his poor academic performance might have driven Raghav to suicide but a case of suspicious death was registered.