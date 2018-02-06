HYDERABAD: Depressed over his father not giving `50, a 20-year-old boy committed suicide at his house in Ghatkesar on Sunday night. The deceased T Kishore was the only son of T Chennaiah. On Suday, Kishore went home drunk which led to a fight between the duo. Later, Kishore went to his father and requested for `50, which Chennaiah declined. Depressed over this, the son committed suicide.