Dad refuses to give Rs 50, boy ends life
Published: 06th February 2018
Last Updated: 06th February 2018 04:11 AM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: Depressed over his father not giving `50, a 20-year-old boy committed suicide at his house in Ghatkesar on Sunday night. The deceased T Kishore was the only son of T Chennaiah. On Suday, Kishore went home drunk which led to a fight between the duo. Later, Kishore went to his father and requested for `50, which Chennaiah declined. Depressed over this, the son committed suicide.