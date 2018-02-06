Image used for representational purpose only

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out in the records room of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) central zone office in Khairatabad, said fire official on Tuesday.

Systems in which records were saved have been gutted in the fire.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation is under control now.

As of no casualties have been reported and a probe has been initiated in the matter.