HYDERABAD: GITAM Hyderabad Business School signed an MoU with NSE Academy Ltd (NAL) for launching BBA in financial markets. NAL is a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and this is the first time that and institution signed an MoU with them, said Prof Y Lakshman Kumar, dean and director of GITAM HBS.

Prof Lakshman Kumar announced this after he signed the MoU with Achal Jaiswal, head - Southern Region, NAL, in the presence of faculty members. The BBA programme to be launched at GITAM HBS in collaboration with NSE Academy seeks to integrate the NSE Academy’s Certification in Financial Markets (NCFM) with other management subjects at the undergraduate level to provide students with opportunities in the job market.

NCFM is an online testing and certification programme that tests the practical knowledge and skills required to operate in financial markets. A student of this programme at GITAM HBS will receive BBA degree from GITAM along with the NSE Academy’s Certification after the successful completion of the programme.