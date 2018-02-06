HYDERABAD: After allegedly having murdered his wife and two children, 40-year-old dental technician Harinder Goud cooly walked into the police station to confess the crime while showing no signs of remorse, claimed the police. He justified his act by saying that he was “troubled by his wife and wanted to get rid of her permanently.” Jyothi, Harinder said, was constantly pushing him to find a job and earn money so that the family did not have to depend on her parents to pay their bills. Jyothi’s father Sattaiah and aunt Pushpa used to provide all the necessary amenities, groceries and rice so that their daughter do not face hardship.

“Harinder has not been working for the last two and half years. He had become irresponsible and was not taking care of my daughter or grandchildren,” said traumatised Sattaiah.Jyothi took her children out to play on Sunday evening. She had updated two short videos on her WhatsApp status of the kids playing, the last her relatives saw of them. “Sahasra was cycling and Abhitej gardening in the video. That was the last time when we saw the kids playing,” said teary-eyed Sattaiah. “They had last visited Mahabubnagar for Sankranthi and before that for Sahasra’s birthday in November.”

Pushpa, who had taken care of Jyothi since childhood, was uncontrollable. “He (Harinder) should be hanged. Nobody in this country should ever again dare to be so brutal.”She also said due to Harinder’s harassment, Jyothi had left the house for a day and stayed at Karmanghat temple. We had to console her to go back. “Harinder was planning to get married again and wanted money for that. In the argument for he money he should have killed Jyothi,” alleged Pushpa. “Harinder claimed that his wife was repeatedly asking him to work and earn money. Hurt with that, he killed wife. He also claimed to have killed his children as he did not want to see them unattended,” police said.