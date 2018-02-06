HYDERABAD: In a second incident of triple murder in a week, a man allegedly killed his wife and two children, in the early hours of Monday. The murder took place at Jillelguda of Meerpet here and police suspect that the reason behind the killing was due to financial crisis. The victims were reportedly strangulated, police said.

According to police, Harinder Goud, who is into making dental clips in his unit at Malakpet, was living with his wife Jyothi and two children Abhitej (6) and Saharsra (5) in Jillelaguda. Harinder’s business was not doing well for the past two years and Jyothi’s parents have been helping the family financially. The couple used to quarrel frequently about money matters.

Meerpet inspector A Manmohan said “Harinder woke up his sleeping wife and took her into another room, where he strangulated her to death. Later he smothered his two children to death using pillows.’’After killing them, he went to the colony resident association secretary’s home, and informed them about the murder, before surrendering to Meerpet police. “He confessed to have killed his wife and children and claimed that his wife was troubling him a lot,” the inspector said. Police booked a murder case against Harinder, based on a complaint by Jyothi’s father Sattaiah. The accused was taken into custody for questioning.