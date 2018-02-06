HYDERABAD: A first of its kind mobile food testing laboratory for the State was inaugurated by Health minister Dr C Laxma Reddy on Monday morning here. Analysis for detection of adulteration in more than 50 food products including milk and milk products, edible oils and fats, spices and condiments will be available in the laboratory. As the samples are collected and tested on the spot, it takes less time to know if a food product is adulterated.

The mobile laboratory titled ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ would be used to go to remote places and large public gatherings. It was provided by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The Health minister Dr Laxma Reddy said that soon, another mobile van would be provided.

Currently, if samples are collected from any part of the State on basis of suspicion, they have to be sent to State Food Laboratory located at Nacharam in Hyderabad. The mobile laboratory is expected to cut down the process of testing and getting results in some cases. A food analyst and lab technician would be provided for it. Staff at State Food Laboratory said that they were overburdened with work and needed more junior food analysts. “Apart from our department, food samples are sent by police and general public. We are supposed to give results within 14 days,” said a staffer.