HYDERABAD: Even after 16 Radial Roads (RR) were handed over to Roads and Buildings department by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) about three years ago on the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, there has been hardly any development to complete RRs till date due to paucity of funds and land acquisition problems.

For the 16 Radial Roads, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are yet to be prepared for majority of the radial roads, two DPRs were submitted to the state government but gathering dust since a long time, four of them allotted to different agencies got held up due to land acquisition problems. One radial road got held up due to delay in shifting of electrical lines and underground cable shifting.

Radial Roads are proposed to give connectivity to growth centres, industrial parks, satellite towns, open up new areas to encourage shifting of industrial and commercial establishments from non-conforming to conforming areas. The HMDA, which had planned a total of 33 radial roads, has already completed seven of them to offer connectivity between the new ORR and the IRR. These stretches are being taken up with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The radial roads are meant to decongest traffic and drive vehicles comfortably towards the ORR and seven of these were operational, R&B officials said.Lack of funds, land acquistion problems and no DPRs are delaying the progress of the radial roads since last three years. The proposed RR roads are falling into two districts after the formation of new districts, resulting in land acquistion problems, they said.

Draft layout cancelled by HMDA

The HMDA has cancelled the draft layout in Sy .No. 824,826/P,829,831& 833 situated at Medchal (V&M), Medchal-Malkajgiri District under the provision of section 22 of HMDA Act 2008.

Open gyms in 38 parks soon

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to set up another 38 more open gyms in parks located in different parts of the city in a phased manner.