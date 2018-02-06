HYDERABAD: Prof Michael N Hall, eminent molecular biologist from Biozentrum University of Basel in Switzerland, has been chosen for the Genome Valley Excellence Award. It will be presented to him during BioAsia 2018, an annual flagship event of the State government. According to an official press release, the event begins of February 22 and Prof Hall will be presented the award at the opening ceremony.

Prof Hall is being presented the award for his pioneering work in discovering the nutrient-activated TOR (Target of Rapamycin) proteins and their central role in the metabolic control of cell growth.The award, instituted in 2004, was in recognition of the ‘transformative advances toward biomedical research, was chosen by an international board of eminent scientists.