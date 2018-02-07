HYDERABAD: Despite perception that disruptive technologies like Blockchain are free from gender bias, the sphere is now considered to be a ‘boys club’. The market mostly caters to men’s interest like gaming or casinos, observe women professionals. “I do not like it when people call blockchain sector a men’s world,” opined Chief Architect of CCEG Blockchain UN Lab Maryam Taghiyeva. “Women in this sector are more focussed on creating social value through ethical consumerism,” she claimed while speaking at a panel discussion at the World Blockchain Opportunities Summit 2018 held in Hyderabad.

“There’s a large group of men who support our work in cryptocurrency,” says Caterina Ferrara of Blockchain Ladies, a virtual community that advocates women’s inclusion in the digital space. “But, we need to be considered as a professional and not be differentiated,” Ferrara said. Interestingly, cryptocurrencies exclusively catering to women have hit the internet. A case in point is Women Coin, or Crypto Moms that encourage women to invest in the space.

Initial Coin Offering (ICO), an un-regulated investment option to raise capital by mostly start-ups, is considered to be a way to bypass gender inequality. “The mechanism can help women to have financial stability,” told Taghiyeva to Express. However, though the scale of opportunity is big, she says that the industry is just talking about women entrepreneurship.