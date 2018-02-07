HYDERABAD: Cities like New Delhi, with Hyderabad not behind, are adding 1,400 cars per day on its roads and the other metros following similar trends. While the city infrastructure is trying to keep pace with this rapid growth, there is tremendous pressure on the city roads leading to increasing traffic snarls and commute time resulting in frustration and loss of productivity. This also puts pressure on the parking requirements which is becoming a nightmare with spiralling cost to accommodate the increasing demand. The most important drawback is the adverse impact on the environment with tonnes of carbon dioxide being pumped into the environment which has an immediate effect on the health and well being of all of us.

Capgemini, a business consulting corproation, says it is committed to its science-based environmental targets undertaken post COP21. One of the key components of these targets is to reduce CO2 emission. Under this agenda for transport related emission reduction, a carpool program is launched. The five main objectives for this programme are reduce the traffic and congestion on our roads, reduce the CO2 being released to the environment and reduce consumption of precious fossil fuels, cost saving for both vehicle owners and riders, reduce stress levels, promote better health – leading to better productivity and enable employees to network better with their colleagues.

Says Dayakar Reddy, Executive Vice President & Head-Corporate Real Estate Services - India and APAC, Capgemini, “We partnered with sRide, a carpooling app platform, for its carpool initiative. The app connects riders and car owners, all Capgemini employees, who are travelling to work on a daily basis and offers a flexible environment for engagement. The initiative has been immensely successful in providing the employees with an alternative commute option.”

Launched by Capgemini in March 2017, the company said that till December 2017, they had witnessed an impressive participation. The company further aims to reduce it by 500 tons in a year. How does the company propose to do this? He says, “We aim to achieve a total sign-ups to approx. 40,000+ which is almost 40 percent of Capgemini Employee strength by H-1, 2018. With an expected footfall of over 40,000 riders by H-1, 2018, Capgemini will be able to reduce about 600 tonnes of CO2 through this initiative saving to almost 30,000 + trees.

Outlining some Hyderabad specific initiatives that Capgemini has undertaken or plans to undertake in future for the welfare of Hyderabad community, he informs that the company has introduced carpool stops. “We give Top Car-pooler Award on monthly basis – 2 Movie ticket to TOP 2 car-pooler from each city.” They also award loyalty points/membership benefits to all uses for doing recurring rides besides free gifts during events.

lTotal Cities participating at PAN INDIA – 6

lTotal Sign-ups till Dec – 25,313 + which is 27% of Capgemini Employee strength

lTotal Carpooling Km covered = 2.1 Mn KM equivalent to 5.5 trips from Earth to Moon

lTop City in Sign-up - Mumbai - 9,786+

lTop Carpooling City – Mumbai – Completed 1 Million Km

lTotal CO2 saved: 420 tonnes

lEquivalent trees saved: Over 20,000

Dayakar adds that in Hyderabad alone there are 4,260 registered users and the total kilometres carpooled in Hyderabad in 2017 – 637,555

l127 tonnes of CO2 emission saved – approximately to 6,072 trees saved.