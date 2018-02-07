Fire broke out in the first floor of Central Zone office of GHMC at Khairatabad late on Monday night allegedly due to a short circuit. As many as 295-odd running files belonging to the audit section and few other files along with nine computers were burnt. No casualties were reported. GHMC Central Zone Commissioner CN Raghu Prasad told Express that fire broke out in the old building due to short circuit. GHMC staff alerted the fire department after which two fire tenders were rushed and they extinguished the fire completely. The files that were burnt are recent ones and would be retrieved shortly, claimed authorities.

Officials finding documents

from the charred remains

| sayantan ghosh

The audit section in first floor abutting the chambers of the Examiner of Accounts, Central Zone has been extensively damaged. About five almirahs with files and papers relating to stock piles, PRC bills etc were completely gutted in the fire. Nine system including CPUs and monitors , three printers and one scanner have been burnt. Running bills along with attached documents and measurement books which were pending for process have also been destroyed.

Due to many GHMC circles of Central Zone located in the same office, several files have been piled up, it has been decided to shift some of the GHMC Circle offices in their respective circles at Nampally, Abids, Jubilee Hills at the earliest to decongest the office.Acase has been booked with Saifabad Police station and an enquiry has been ordered.

Fire at under-construction metro station

In another incident, a fire broke out in the under construction metro station at Hitec city on Monday. No casualties were reported. HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said the incident was a minor mishap that took place at around 5 pm when work was going on. He said while welding works were being taken up, some sparks caused a small fire at the Hitec city metro station. The fire was brought under control immediately and extinguished.