HYDERABAD: Out-patient services at Gandhi Hospital were affected also on Tuesday as the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA)-Gandhi Hospital unit boycotted the services demanding improvement of medical services at the central diagnostic emergency lab and facilities in the operation theatres, and also an apology from the hospital’s superintendent for “levelling allegations against junior doctors without evidence”.

Though the administration managed to run OP services on Tuesday with senior resident doctors, house surgeons (MBBS interns) and transfer interns, the situation might worsen on Wednesday when, it is learnt, senior resident doctors too might join the strike. On Tuesday afternoon, superintendent Dr Shravan Kumar held a meeting with the heads of all departments to discuss the situation.

He was, however, not available for comment on their plan to manage OP services. After a sudden inspection of the gynaecology ward by the superintendent on Friday night when he found two private lab technicians collecting patients’ samples, a few doctors and nurses were questioned on how outsiders were allowed into the emergency labour room.

JUDA claimed that Dr Shravan Kumar alleged that junior doctors benefited from allowing outsiders into the hospital but the superintendent denied levelling such an allegation. Some junior doctors said that it would normally take more than 12-hours to get the results of samples sent to the central emergency laboratory and there is dearth of lab technicians.“We demand improvement of facilities in the central emergency laboratory,” they said.