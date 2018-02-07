HYDERABAD: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has approached Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with a request to store their data at the GHMC data centre maintained by Centre for Good Governance (CGG). A letter to this effect was received by GHMC Commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday and the Corporation is likely to provide the facility shortly.

Janardhan Reddy told Express that there is a likelihood of NMDC losing its data if natural disasters strike the national capital. “Hence, as a precautionary measure, the agency wants to maintain a backup in Hyderabad as the city is safe from earthquakes, flash floods and other natural disasters,” he said. The space sought by NDMC is roughly the size of a cupboard in the data centre. GHMC Additional Commissioner (IT), Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui said that Hyderabad is way ahead of other municipal corporations in the country in adopting Information Technology.